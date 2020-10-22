LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.81% to $1844.00, copper price up by 0.93% to $6836.50, lead price up by 0.23% to $1768.00, nickel price up by 0.75% to $15822.00, tin price up by 0.60% to $18555.00, zinc price up by 0.56% to $2504.50, molybdenum price down by 0.57% to $19070.00, cobalt price stood at $33305.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.