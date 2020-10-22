Armenian FM to depart for US on working visit
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will depart for the United States on a working visit on October 22, the ministry told Armenpress.
During the visit the FM is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a number of other top officials.
Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
