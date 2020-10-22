Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 October

Armenian FM to depart for US on working visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will depart for the United States on a working visit on October 22, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit the FM is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a number of other top officials.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





