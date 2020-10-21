Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 October

''Hayastan'' All Armenian Fund launches new initiative called ''50 plus''  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. ''Hayastan'' All Armenian Fund launches new movement from October 21 called ‘’50 plus’’, ARMENPRESS reports Executive Director of the Fund Haykak Arshamyan said in a press conference.

‘’It will raise Armenia-Diaspora relations to a new level just in this period. It will foster the consolidation of pan-Armenian resources constantly flowing to Armenia and Artsakh’’, Arshamyan said.

He added that the movement started in Diaspora communities, when Armenians wanted to provide not only one-time assistance, but by signing in in the website of the Fund, they can make monthly donations.





