Clashes continue on the front line, Azerbaijan mainly uses artillery

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Military operations continue on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, ARMENPRESS reports representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference on October 21.

''Today starting from early morning the military operations continued in all directions. Today the central direction was fierce. The Azerbaijani armed forces made a number of attacking attempts in the northern direction, which were repelled by our forces, inflicting heavy losses on the adversary. Aviation, mainly tactical aircrafts were used with no success. In the central direction a number of diversionist groups tried to penetrate to our positions and advance. They fled following an accurate fire of our artillery. They were mainly groups with no armored vehicles. Some local clashes continued in the southern direction, moving to further south, near Araks river. In some local clashes our armed forces thwarted the advance of the adversary, no group has advanced for a millimeter. They were repelled, suffering significant losses'', Hovhannisyan said.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan noted that at the moment the clashes continue, but they are not so fierce like they were during the last days. The Azerbaijani side uses mainly artillery, few armored vehicles, great number of subversive groups, attacking groups, infantry and sometimes air force.