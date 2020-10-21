Armenia was and is ready for NK peaceful settlement – PM's spokesperson

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia was ready and now is ready for a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Mane Gevorgyan, spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia, told ARMENPRESS.

''PM Pashinyan emphasized in his today's speech that Armenia has always been ready for a compromise-based solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and today is ready also. The PM also expressed readiness to meet with the Azerbaijani president in Moscow. Armenia was and is ready for a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict and highly appreciates the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries, particularly of Russia’', Gevorgyan said.

She added that Azerbaijan thinks military power is the key factor for solving the issue and continuously violates the ceasefire agreements.

''Given this, the Armenian people must consolidate their potential for being able to protect their position at the diplomatic arena’', the PM's spokesperson said.