It will be possible to achieve ceasefire if NATO member Turkey remains out – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said during a joint briefing with Secretary General of the NATO Jens Stoltenberg that if NATO member Turkey stops being a party to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, it will be possible to achieve a ceasefire and peaceful negotiations.

‘’This is a conflict not only between the Armenian side and Azerbaijan, but there is also the 3rd country that supports Azerbaijan in military and diplomatic arenas. That country is Turkey, which also brings terrorists to the region. Unfortunately, that country is also a NATO member. If the NATO member Turkey stops being a party to the conflict, I think we will be able to achieve a ceasefire and will be able to start negotiations to find a peaceful solution to this conflict’’, ARMENPRESS reports Sarkissian as saying.