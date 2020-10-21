At this stage NK conflict has no diplomatic solution due to Azerbaijan’s behavior – PM’s spox.

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Mane Gevorgyan, spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia, reacted to the Azerbaijani efforts to distort Pashinyan’s speech. Speaking with ARMENPRESS, Mane Gevorgyan emphasized that Azerbaijan continues its manipulations, trying to distort Nikol Pashinyan’s speech.

‘’We once again emphasize that at this stage Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no diplomatic solution due to the behavior of Azerbaijan. Nikol Pashinyan has said many times, including in the recent days, that the Armenian side is ready for a negotiation process based on mutual concessions, but our experience shows that this logic is inadmissible for Azerbaijan. I would also like to remind the famous concept of the Prime Minister, according to which the solution of NK conflict must be acceptable for the people of Armenia, people of Artsakh and people of Azerbaijan. Aliyev never spoke about anything like that, including about mutual concessions’’, the PM’s spokesperson said.

Earlier today, PM Pashinyan had said that at this stage Nagorno Karabakh conflict can have no diplomatic solution, since Azerbaijan want to solve it only through military methods and the capitulation of Artsakh is the only acceptable option for them.