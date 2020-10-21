Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 October

His Holiness Garegin II meets with ex-Presidents of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan

ETCHMIADZIN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on October 21 had a meeting with the former presidents of the Republic of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The meeting discussed the ongoing Turkey-backed Azerbaijani military operations against Artsakh and the current situation.

