His Holiness Garegin II meets with ex-Presidents of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan

ETCHMIADZIN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on October 21 had a meeting with the former presidents of the Republic of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The meeting discussed the ongoing Turkey-backed Azerbaijani military operations against Artsakh and the current situation.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan