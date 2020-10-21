Pashinyan certain Russia will continue doing its best for NK conflict resolution

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed certainty that Russia will continue doing its best in the direction of resolving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict both as a OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair and as Armenia’s strategic ally.

“Today, and during this entire period of time I highly appreciate the cooperation and partnership of Armenia and the Russian Federation. We feel Russia’s support, as a strategic ally of Armenia and the Armenian people. Constant communication exists between our countries, and we are cooperating in the maximal highest and effective way to find a solution from this situation. Also by taking into account that Russia is also a co-chair of the OSCE and Armenia’s strategic partner. I think that due to this two statuses Russia has so far done its best and will continue doing its best,” Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan