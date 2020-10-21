At this stage NK issue has no diplomatic solution, Armenian PM on Azerbaijan’s aspirations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that at this stage the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no diplomatic solution as Azerbaijan wants to solve the issue only through military means and the only option acceptable for them is Artsakh’s capitulation.

“We must clearly understand that the NK issue, at least at this stage and for a very long period of time starting from this stage has no diplomatic solution, and we should consider all hopes, proposals for finding a diplomatic solution, as ended especially in this situation. We have stated repeatedly that we have a readiness to solve the issue through the option of mutual concessions. This means that we can reduce something from the bar we have set for the solution, but the other side should also reduce something from the bat it has set. But the practice has shown that this logic is unacceptable for Azerbaijan”, the PM stated.

He stressed that at this situation it is necessary to fight unconditionally, up to the end for the rights of the Armenian people.

“Regardless of what will happen, we should fight for the rights of our people. Today, fighting for the rights of our people means first of all to take a weapon and dedicate yourself to the protection of the right to homeland. We will be able to achieve a diplomatic solution acceptable for us only in case of effectively organizing and continuing this process. Azerbaijan says it doesn’t agree with anything other than the capitulation of Karabakh. Therefore, protecting the right of the Artsakh people means to protect the right of the Armenian people. There is no Armenia without Artsakh”, the PM added.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan