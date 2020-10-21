Government of Armenia bans imports of Turkish products effective from December 31

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has imposed a temporary ban on imports of Turkish-made final goods effective from December 31, 2020, the Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan’s Office said.

“The restriction on the import of products of Turkish origin implies primarily a security component, given the numerous confirmed facts on Turkey overtly supporting and endorsing the Azerbaijani war and terrorist actions against the Republic of Artsakh. The ban of imports of products of Turkish origin halts the financial flows from Armenian sources into Turkey’s state treasury, at the same time preventing the infiltration of potential dangers through the import of final goods from a hostile country,” it said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan