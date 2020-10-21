Artsakh military death toll reaches 834
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army said on October 21 that an additional 62 of its troops have been killed in action amid the Azerbaijani attacks.
The total death toll in the Artsakh military reached 834.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
