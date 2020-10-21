Armenian PM tells Iranian media about use of Israeli drones by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is frequently using Israeli drones, and this fact shows that foreign forces are interfering in the military operations around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to IRNA.

“It has been confirmed at the international level that Turkey has deployed terrorist mercenaries from Syria to the region for conducting military operations. This is a serious threat to the region, and unfortunately, the regional countries are not sufficiently reacting to this fact. But it’s obvious that the presence of terrorists is going to create threats, and we will yet see its consequences in the region. And I think that the regional countries should react to this fact more strictly”, the PM added.

The reporter said Iran is concerned that the NK conflict will turn into a large-scale and long-term war, and in addition to the foreign military forces, the global forces will also infiltrate into this region.

Asked what is his proposal and solution to eliminating this concern and returning the issue to the Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogue framework, the PM stated: “Azerbaijan is widely using Israeli UAVs, and this fact also proves that there are external forces which interfere, in other words, this interference is expressed in different ways. Except for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries [US, Russia, France], no any interference is welcomed. But the fact is that even the Minsk Group Co-Chair countries are not able to influence the ongoing developments, and the situation is such also due to this. Yes, they are making statements, expressing their positions, but are unable to have a real influence on the situation, this is a fact”.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan