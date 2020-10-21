Armenia welcomes any constructive step by Iran aimed at establishing peace in region – PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia welcomes Iran’s constructive steps aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to IRNA.

The reporter said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed readiness to play a constructive role in the settlement of disagreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Asked what is his response to this proposal and with what initiative Iran can carry out a mediation, the Armenian PM said: “You know the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship is the only internationally recognized format for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. Iran, being one of the most important countries in the region, can play a role. I think at this stage that role should focus on the cessation of military operations, and we welcome Iran’s every constructive step aimed at the establishment of peace and stability in the region”.

