“What questions are you afraid of, Mr. President?” – Bild on Aliyev’s cancellation of interview

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has cancelled his planned interview to the German newspaper Bild.

“Azerbaijan's President agreed to do an interview with BILD about the war in Karabakh. Now suddenly he doesn't want to do it anymore. What questions are you afraid of, Mr. President? Ps. the Prime Minister and the President of Armenia have both spoken to BILD,” Bild reporter Paul Ronzheimer tweeted.

“When I was reporting from Armenia, gov. of Azerbaijan was complaining that we were not listening to „both sides“, they offered interview with the President. Of course, I said yes. Now they dont want anymore. Maybe there is a reason why they are on 168 of Press Freedom Index,” he added.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan