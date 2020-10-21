Armenian defense industry working 24/7 to deliver top-notch technologies to the military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Military-Industrial Complex of Armenia has utilized its entire potential and is working 24/7 amid the Azerbaijani attacks.

The Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan is regularly visiting the defense enterprises and meeting with executives, the ministry said.

The Military-Industrial companies are carrying out repair works of military hardware, production of armaments, combat tests of new developments and other tasks.

The minister was briefed on the modernized and new developments of the defense industry.

The new generation defense developments are constantly modernized and perfected in accordance with the military objectives and the technologies deployed by the adversary.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan