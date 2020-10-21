Russia welcomes readiness of Pashinyan and Aliyev for Karabakh summit in Moscow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Russia welcomes the readiness of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to hold a meeting in Moscow, the Russian Deputy FM Andrey Rudenko said as reported by TASS.

“We saw this information. We welcome the leaders’ desire to meet and achieve peace,” Rudenko said.

Earlier the Armenian PM told TASS in an interview: “I am ready to make every necessary effort to achieve such result, including to go and meet and discuss. But we must all realize that a resolution must be based on mutual concessions, and not on the capitulation of one of the sides, but mutual concession.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan