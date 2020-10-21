Azerbaijani FM departs for Moscow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov has departed for Moscow on a working visit for consultations with the Russian side, the Azerbaijani media report.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is also in Moscow on a working visit.

He is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and the implementation of the agreements on cessation of hostilities will be on the agenda.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan