Armenian banks enabled to initiate debt relief for victims of Artsakh war

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Parliament passed at first reading the Cabinet-authored bill envisaging to enable banks and credit organizations to initiate debt relief and forgive the debts without tax consequences of people who died or suffered disabilities as a result of the Artsakh war. The families of the victims are also covered with the regulation.

“When we say credit obligations, we mean not only the fines and penalties but also the principal amount,” said Deputy Finance Minister Arman Poghosyan.

