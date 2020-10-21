Armenia COVID-19: New cases surge, 16-year-old girl becomes youngest fatality

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. 1836 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 68530, the Armenian Centers for Disease Control reported.

4 340 tests were conducted over the day.

485 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries so far to 49219.

20 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 1121.

Among the victims is a 16 year old girl with underlying health conditions (PVS related to earlier surgery for mendulla oblongata tumor removal) who has become the youngest COVID-19 fatality in Armenia since the outbreak began.

All of the victims had underlying conditions, health authorities said. The total death toll doesn’t include the deaths of 321 other people (3 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other pre-existing conditions.

The number of active cases as of October 21, 11:00 stood at 17 869.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan