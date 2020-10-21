“Stop Erdogan, stop the second Hitler” – demonstration outside German embassy in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Demonstrators in Yerevan held a rally outside the German embassy on October 21 demanding a reaction to the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh.

The demonstrators were holding signs saying “Stop Erdogan, Stop the second Hitler”, “Recognize Artsakh”, “Don’t Be Silent”, “Germany, Your Silence is Killing People”, and others.

The demonstrators were also calling for Germany’s recognition of Artsakh as an independent country. They were chanting “Erdogan Terrorist”, “Stop the Azeri aggression”, “Stop the Genocide”, “Open Your Eyes.”

“We wanna meet with the ambassador to speak face to face and understand their stance and understand to what extent they are informed on what’s happening. We must also understand to what extent they are ready to take action to stop this all,” one of the demonstrators said.

A foreigner passerby joined the Armenian demonstration. “I am Estonian, I stand with the Armenian people. Today I was also planning to go to the border, but due to my age I’ve delayed the visit for 10 days. On behalf of my nation I say to you, Estonia stands with Armenia. Be strong, Armenians,” the Estonian man said.

Motorists driving nearby where sounding the horn in support of the demonstration, and then some of the participants blocked a part of the street.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan