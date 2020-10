Mnatsakanyan-Lavrov meeting to be held in Moscow: NK conflict on agenda

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

The situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and the implementation of the agreements on cessation of hostilities are on the agenda.

The Armenian FM arrived in Moscow on a brief working visit.

