“Battles of local significance” taking place in northern and southern fronts, says Artsakh military

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Ministry of Defense said the situation overnight October 20-21 at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone was “relatively stable-tense.”

“Firefights and artillery battles continued in individual parts. At dawn, by once again breaching the humanitarian truce, the Azerbaijani armed forces began shelling the town of Martakert and nearby villages, hitting civilian infrastructures. Currently battles of local significance are taking place at the northern and southern directions of the frontline. The Defense Army’s Air Defense units have shot down one attacking Azerbaijani warplane in the southern direction. The tactical situation is under the control of the Defense Army,” the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

