Azerbaijani military again bombards town of Martakert

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces continue bombarding towns and cities of Artsakh.

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said overnight October 20-21 the situation was relatively stable in all civilian settlements, but immediately before sunrise the Azerbaijani military began bombing the town of Martakert and all nearby villages.

Martakert came under an Azeri attack most recently as yesterday, when the Azeri forces deployed air force to deliver air strikes on civilian infrastructures.

“Not only is the Azerbaijani side grossly violating the humanitarian truce, but it is also deploying banned munitions, even against the peaceful population,” the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

The heavy Azeri bombings of towns and cities have left 36 civilians dead in Artsakh since the attacks began on September 27.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan