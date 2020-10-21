LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.24% to $1859.00, copper price up by 0.49% to $6773.50, lead price down by 0.51% to $1764.00, nickel price up by 0.34% to $15704.00, tin price up by 0.24% to $18445.00, zinc price up by 2.30% to $2490.50, molybdenum price down by 1.14% to $19180.00, cobalt price stood at $33305.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.