Armenia FM in Moscow on brief visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is in Moscow, Russia on a brief working visit, his spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said.

