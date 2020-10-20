Azerbaijani army replicates terrorist-style tactics – MoD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have adopted the tactic of penetrating into settlements near the frontline with small subversive groups and taking photos there, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’The Azerbaijani subversive groups often penetrate into settlements near the frontline with small subversive groups, take photos there and spread them, which is intended for 1st of all the Azerbaijani public, but often has an impact also on our public’’, Hovhannisyan said, urging not to spread such information. He added that the majority of those settlements have been abandoned decades ago.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan added that this same tactic is often used by terrorist groups.

‘’There are settlements that are considered to be under the control of Azerbaijani armed forces, but up till now they have no control there and any attempt to enter there is crushed by us, mainly from long-range fire or other operations’’, Hovhannisyan said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan