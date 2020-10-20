Front line situation is tense, military operations continue – MoD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Military operations continue on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line , the situation is tense, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces again launched offensives both in the north and south. Particularly fierce clashes took place in the south. During those clashes our forces successfully stopped a number of attacks and repelled them to their initial positions. At this moment the situation remains tense, military operations continue, but not so intensively like in the daytime’’, Hovhannisyan said.

He added that the air defense units have destroyed a number of UAVs, including Turkish Bayraktars, which has already been reported.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan