Artsakh downs another Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has destroyed another Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan published the photos, where MAM laser-guided missiles can be seen.

Yesterday Artsakh had downed another Bayraktar TB2, while PM Pashinyan said that during the war the air defense units of Artsakh’s Defense Army have downed nearly a dozen of Turkish Bayraktars.





