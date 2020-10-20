Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

MoD Armenia denies Azerbaijan’s announcement of striking Goranboy and Tartar

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia denies the information spread by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry that the Armenian side launches rocket strikes against Goranboy and Tartar regions, spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.





