Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-10-20

YEREVAN, 20 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.93 drams to 493.33 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.52 drams to 582.43 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.33 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.77 drams to 639.50 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 65.68 drams to 30224.58 drams. Silver price up by 8.35 drams to 393.99 drams. Platinum price down by 5.71 drams to 13767.28 drams.