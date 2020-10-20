Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

Armenian PM appoints new deputy justice minister

Armenian PM appoints new deputy justice minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armen Hovhannisyan has been appointed deputy minister of justice of Armenia.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration