Armenian presidential administration to assist families from Artsakh  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s presidential administration has provided 10 million drams to the families from Artsakh who have temporarily settled in Armenia and stay in the Tufenkian Hotel in Yerevan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The money will be transferred to the Tufenkian Hospitality aimed at organizing food-related issues and covering the living costs of these families.

