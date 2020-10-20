Another drone from NK conflict zone crashes into Iranian territory – IRNA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. A drone from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has crashed in Khoda Afarin town, East Azarbaijan Province, northwestern Iran on Tuesday, IRNA quoted Khoda Afarin governor Ali Amiri as saying.

Amiri told IRNA that the drone crashed in Gara Goch village, Minjavan District. It didn’t cause casualties.

According to IRNA, Iranian military experts are now investigating to which side of the conflict the drone belongs.

Over 60 stray rockets have hit Khoda Afarin since the Azeri attacks on Artsakh began on September 27, according to IRNA.

Earlier in October, an Israeli made Harop loitering munition operated by the Azeri military had similarly crashed into Iranian territory.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan