Armenian FM, UK Minister discuss situation in NK conflict zone by phone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone conversation with UK’s Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Wendy Morton, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The phone talk focused on the current situation in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) caused by the large-scale war unleashed by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan. The Armenian FM drew the attention of his partner to the ongoing violence of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the peaceful civilians, their torture and killings of the Armenian prisoners of war, constant targeting of civilian settlements and infrastructure, as well as on numerous facts of shelling of religious, cultural facilities.

Wendy Morton expressed her deep condolences over the civilians killed in the hostilities.

The sides discussed the necessity of fulfilling the agreements reached on October 10 and 17 on cessation of hostilities. In this context the Armenian FM said the violation of these agreements by Azerbaijan once again shows the latter’s incapability of respecting its obligations and refusing from the goals to solve the conflict through military means. The FM expressed deep concerns over the fact that Azerbaijan’s such behavior is openly supported and encouraged by Turkey which in its turn is attempting to push forward its expansionist goals through the destabilization of the regional security.

Minister Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict and the establishment of stable and verifiable ceasefire.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan