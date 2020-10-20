Azeri military death toll reaches 6309

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. 6309 Azeri troops were killed in action since the attacks on Artsakh began on September 27, the Armenian Unified Infocenter said.

According to updated reports of the military losses, the Azerbaijani military has lost 200 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 23 warplanes, 576 armored equipment and 4 TOS multiple rocket launchers.

In the last 24 hours alone the Azeri military lost 5 UAVs, 10 armored equipment, 1 warplane and 50 troops.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan