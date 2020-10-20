Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

Artsakh military death toll reaches 772

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said 43 more of its troops have been killed in action in the defensive operations against the Azerbaijani attacks.

The total death toll of the Artsakh military reached 772.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





