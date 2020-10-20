Armenia PM holds meeting with former presidents of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with former presidents of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting in the Armenian government the situation in Artsakh caused by the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression and the steps on resisting the adversary were discussed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



