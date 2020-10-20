Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

New hospital to be built in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. A 15,000,000 dollar hospital will be built in Kanaker Zeytun, the north-eastern district of Yerevan.

The medical facility will be built on an 8744.9 square meter space by the owner of the land, who requested city hall to approve the project.

The City Council today unanimously approved the decision and changed the technical categorization of the land area, a requirement to enable the construction of a hospital in that given area. 

The hospital will be located at 10 Hrachya Nersisyan Street.

