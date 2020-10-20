Azeri armed forces suffer big losses of personnel and materiel in attacks on Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone was “relatively stable but tense” overnight October 19-20, the governmental Armenian Unified InfoCenter said.

“Artillery battles continued in individual parts of the conflict zone. More intense battles took place in the southern direction,” the Armenian Unified InfoCenter said.

The Defense Army of Artsakh said it continues maintaining control of the tactical situation and taking countermeasures against the Azeri attacks. The Azerbaijani military is suffering big losses of personnel and materiel.

