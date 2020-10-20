LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-10-20
08:47, 20 October, 2020
LONDON, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 October:
The price of aluminum stood at $1863.50, copper price stood at $6740.50, lead price stood at $1773.00, nickel price stood at $15651.00, tin price stood at $18400.00, zinc price stood at $2434.50, molybdenum price stood at $19401.00, cobalt price stood at $33305.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version