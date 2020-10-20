Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 October:

The price of aluminum stood at $1863.50, copper price stood at $6740.50, lead price stood at $1773.00, nickel price stood at $15651.00, tin price stood at $18400.00, zinc price stood at $2434.50, molybdenum price stood at $19401.00, cobalt price stood at $33305.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





