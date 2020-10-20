Artsakh’s armed forces in fierce clashes in Ishkhanadzor – Spokesperson of Artsakh’s President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The units of the Defense Army of Artsakh are in heavy clashes in the southern direction, near Ishkhanadzor, Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of the President of Artsakh, told ARMENPRESS.

‘’The Defense Army is carrying out very heavy clashes against the Azerbaijani armed forces in that section’’, Poghosyan said.

Poghosyan noted that Azerbaijanis have not been able to move forward even a centimeter in the northern direction and the Azerbaijani armed forces suffered great losses of manpower and military equipment.

‘’In fact, we are living a decisive period and my call addressed to our people is that we have to unitedly overcome this crucial challenge. Today we most of all need the participation and responsibility of al of us’’, Poghosyan said.