UN Security Council discusses Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations Security Council discussed the necessity of ensuring control towards the ceasefire regime in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters after the Security Council’s closed-format meeting on the NK conflict, reports TASS.

“Now it’s necessary to ensure the implementation [of ceasefire], this is the most urgent issue as an agreement has been reached but has not been observed”, he said, adding that the key issue is to how ensure the control over the ceasefire.

The diplomat noted that this issue has been discussed during the consultations and the Council was unanimous on the approaches. He stated that in order to send the UN observer mission to the region the special mandate by the Security Council will be required. “This is not a quick process. There has been information according to which the Russian defense minister has discussed with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts how that control should be conducted”, Vasily Nebenzya said.

The diplomat doesn’t rule out that the OSCE mission may deal with the observation, especially when this structure leads the settlement process. “Who will be there and in what capacity is still a question being discussed”, he added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan