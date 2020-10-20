Turkish Bayraktar downed by Artsakh
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The footage showing the leftovers of one of the 5 UAVs downed by the Defense Army of Artsakh proves that at least one of them was a Turkish Bayraktar TB2.
The sensor and optic gyroscope of the footage is similar to that of Bayraktar TB2 UAV. Besides, it’s written on one of the cables in Turkish GÜÇ ve Haberleşme Kablosu, which means power supply and communication cable.
Official confirmation still pending.
