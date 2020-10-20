Artsakh Humanitarian Fund of Armenian Diocese of Canada collects $300,000 CAD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Humanitarian Fund established by the Armenian Diocese of Canada has collected over $300,000 CAD from the period of September 28 to October 19, the Armenian Diocese of Canada told Armenpress.

“As a follow-up to our ongoing call for support to the Artsakh Humanitarian Fund established by the Armenian Diocese of Canada on September 28, 2020, we are very pleased to inform you that The Centre Arménie and The Dervishian Foundation have matched donations for $50,000, made to the Diocesan Artsakh Humanitarian Fund.

We would like to inform you that as of October 19, 2020, the Diocese already has received a commendable response and collected over $300,000 CAD.

We invite and encourage you all to generously continue your donations and bring your heartfelt help to our brothers and sisters in Artsakh and Armenia.

You can make your donations for this sacred cause, directly to the Diocese or through your local Parish.

May Our Lord keep Armenia and Artsakh under His Divine gaze today and forever. Amen!” the statement says.