Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

Artsakh downs 5 Azerbaijani UAVs

Artsakh downs 5 Azerbaijani UAVs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS.  The air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh destroyed 5 Azerbaijani UAVs on Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Army.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration