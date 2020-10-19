Clashes on front line relatively calm down – Military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The military operations on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line has relatively calmed down at the moment, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’Today starting from early morning the clashes continued. Azerbaijan tried to launch attacks in the northern and southern directions. After one-two attacks they were repelled in the northern direction. In the southern direction heavy clashes continued for a long period, but the sides recorded nearly no movement of troops. At this moment the clashes have relatively calmed down’’, Hovhannisyan said.

Azerbaijan, directly backed by Turkey, unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. Turkey, in addition to various types of assistance to Azerbaijan, including using its own air force against Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia, deployed thousands of mercenaries and terrorists in Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh.

Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire on October 10 and October 18, but Azerbaijan violated both agreements immediately after they entered into force.