Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October

Pashinyan meets with extra-parliamentary forces, discusses Azerbaijani aggression

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with representatives of extra-parliamentary political forces in the government, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister referred to the situation resulted by the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression, and the steps and counter-actions of the Armenian side.

The Prime Minister also answered a number of questions.





