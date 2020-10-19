Residential houses and infrastructures damaged in Artsakh’s Kashatagh by Azeri bombing

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh has clarified the results of the shelling of the settlements of Artsakh’s Kashatagh region by the Azerbaijani armed forces. The head of the press service of the State Service Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS that residential houses and infrastructures have been damaged.

‘’Once again violating the ceasefire agreement, overnight October 18-19, Azerbaijan fired in the direction of civilian settlements, targeting civilian objects. Particularly, Martuni city and a number of villages of Kashatagh Province, including Urekan, Ishkhanadzor, Aygehovit, and Hurgavan have been bombarded. Fortunately, there are no casualties’’, Tadevosyan said.

According to him, houses and roads have been damaged. Azerbaijan just inflicted material damage to the population.

Tadevosyan noted damage assessment is underway.

