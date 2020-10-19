Azerbaijani bombing of Martuni have not caused serious infrastructural damage

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Once again violating the humanitarian ceasefire agreement, Azerbaijani armed forces again bombed Martuni’s administrative center on October 18 and 19.Presenting the damages of the bombing, deputy head of the administrative center Vadim Danielyan told ARMENPRESS that by 16:00 October 19 the situation has somehow calmed down.

‘’Some parts of the city were bombed yesterday and today. Fortunately, we have no casualties or destructions. At the moment the situation in the city is calm, though during the day time it was again bombed’’, Danielyan said.

According to the deputy head of the administrative center, the infrastructures are in a normal situation, with the exception of gas supply. Part of the city has be deprived of gas supplies as a result of the bombing of Azerbaijan.

‘’There are no problems with food. We are in touch with all the communities and everything is fine’’, he said.